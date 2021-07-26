LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Typhoon continues path through Zhejiang

1
2021-07-26 13:03:29chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Rescuers relocate stranded residents to safety in Ningbo, Zhejiang province on July 25, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

Typhoon In-Fa, after landing at Putuo in eastern Zhejiang province on Sunday and swirling through Hangzhou Bay on Sunday night, made a second landfall at around 9:50 am Monday morning in Pinghu county of Jiaxing in northern Zhejiang, with its maximum wind speed reduced to 28 meters per second.

It is expected to move further northwest inland at a speed of 5-10 kilometers per hour, with its strength gradually weakening.

This also marks the first time one typhoon has made landfall twice in Zhejiang's history, according to the local Zhejiang Meteorological Station.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.