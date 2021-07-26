Typhoon continues path through Zhejiang

Rescuers relocate stranded residents to safety in Ningbo, Zhejiang province on July 25, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

Typhoon In-Fa, after landing at Putuo in eastern Zhejiang province on Sunday and swirling through Hangzhou Bay on Sunday night, made a second landfall at around 9:50 am Monday morning in Pinghu county of Jiaxing in northern Zhejiang, with its maximum wind speed reduced to 28 meters per second.

It is expected to move further northwest inland at a speed of 5-10 kilometers per hour, with its strength gradually weakening.

This also marks the first time one typhoon has made landfall twice in Zhejiang's history, according to the local Zhejiang Meteorological Station.