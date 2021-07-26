China's Jiangsu reports 39 new COVID-19 confirmed cases

East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday reported 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection, all locally transmitted, local authorities said Monday.

The provincial health commission said 38 of the 39 confirmed cases and the one asymptomatic case were registered in the provincial capital Nanjing, while the other confirmed case was found in the city of Suqian.

By the end of Sunday, there were 85 confirmed cases (76 locally transmitted) being treated in hospitals in Jiangsu, while 31 asymptomatic cases (13 locally transmitted) were under medical observation, the commission said.