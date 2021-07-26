China's Yunnan reports 18 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported 18 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and one imported asymptomatic carrier on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

All the imported confirmed cases lived in Myanmar before entering Yunnan through land checkpoints between June 30 and July 24. They tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday while under quarantine. The asymptomatic case was imported from Laos.

Yunnan reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases or asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission noted.

By the end of Sunday, there were 308 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Yunnan, including 69 locally transmitted cases and 239 imported ones. There were also 28 asymptomatic cases, among whom 26 were imported.