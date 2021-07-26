LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's Yunnan reports 18 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases

1
2021-07-26 09:16:00Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported 18 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases and one imported asymptomatic carrier on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

All the imported confirmed cases lived in Myanmar before entering Yunnan through land checkpoints between June 30 and July 24. They tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday while under quarantine. The asymptomatic case was imported from Laos.

Yunnan reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases or asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission noted.

By the end of Sunday, there were 308 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Yunnan, including 69 locally transmitted cases and 239 imported ones. There were also 28 asymptomatic cases, among whom 26 were imported.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.