South Chinese city reports one asymptomatic case from Nanjing

The city of Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province reported on Sunday a new asymptomatic case during a screening of travelers from Nanjing, where new cluster infections were reported lately, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The case took a flight from Nanjing Lukou International Airport to Zhuhai on July 19 and was placed under isolated quarantine on July 21 after new infections were discovered at the airport.

The case tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, after four negative nucleic acid test results.

Zhuhai plans to complete a citywide nucleic acid testing by midnight Tuesday.