Macao suspends inoculation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made in Germany due to package flaw

China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday suspended inoculation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made in Germany due to package flaws related to the vial tops, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of the Macao SAR.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the problem by BioNTech and Fosun Pharma, developers of the vaccine, according to the center.

The developers so far do not have the reason to believe the vaccines have safety risks and the suspension of inoculation during the investigation is out of caution, said the center.

Local residents who have made reservations for inoculation of the vaccine do not need to visit inoculation facilities until further notice, the center said.

The first batch of mRNA vaccines were delivered to Macao on Feb. 27. Inoculation started on March 3.