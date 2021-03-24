LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Macao suspends inoculation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made in Germany due to package flaw

1
2021-03-24 11:41:52Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday suspended inoculation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made in Germany due to package flaws related to the vial tops, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of the Macao SAR.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the problem by BioNTech and Fosun Pharma, developers of the vaccine, according to the center.

The developers so far do not have the reason to believe the vaccines have safety risks and the suspension of inoculation during the investigation is out of caution, said the center.

Local residents who have made reservations for inoculation of the vaccine do not need to visit inoculation facilities until further notice, the center said.

The first batch of mRNA vaccines were delivered to Macao on Feb. 27. Inoculation started on March 3. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.