DPRK leader calls for hard work to build 10,000 flats in capital city

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Tuesday urged builders and soldiers to work hard to finish building 10,000 flats in Pyongyang, said the official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday.

In a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project, Kim said it was "another meaningful landmark in the history of building up our capital city."

He said that the eighth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea and the second plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the party held early this year had decided to build 50,000 flats in the capital city in the next five years, which means 10,000 flats every year.

"The most worthwhile and glorious revolutionary task of the weighty and gigantic fighting tasks decided by the Party Congress will start to be undertaken full steam today," Kim said.

If 10,000 flats and distinctive public buildings are built every year, "the capital city of our state will witness a more magnificent change and they will become significant monuments, symbolic of the most arduous yet glorious third decade of the 21st century," he said. 

