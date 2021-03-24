Health is primary indicator of people's happy life: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the reform of local medical and healthcare system at Shaxian General Hospital in Shaxian District of Sanming City, Fujian Province, on March 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday said that health is the most important indicator of people's happy life.

Xi made the remarks when visiting a local hospital in the city of Sanming, east China's Fujian Province. Enditem