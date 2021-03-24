China pursues independent diplomacy with mutual respect, benefits: spokesperson

China is pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace, adhering to a new type of international relations featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a query on whether China will establish alliances against Western democracies.

Hua said that China has adopted a new type of international relations and views all countries, big or small, strong or weak, as equal members of the international community, a position which is essentially different from diplomacy in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union.

"China advocates for the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, where we resolve issues through dialogues and share interests," said Hua.

Taking China's efforts to ensure the availability and affordability of vaccines in developing countries as an example, Hua said that China has always opposed "small cliques," zero-sum-game thinking and the Cold War mentality. "Conflict, confrontation and division will never be our proposition," she said.

Hua said that the world is full of possibilities, allowing countries with different systems, histories and cultures to coexist peacefully, and win-win results can be achieved through mutually beneficial cooperation.

She said that "small cliques" -- group politics that go against the historical trend -- cannot be popular.

We can see that some countries in the EU, as allies of the United States, are forced to play group politics, said Hua.

"I don't think any politician, diplomat or national leader who has the wisdom to be truly responsible for their own people would blindly follow such political cliques," said Hua.

She said relevant countries should think deeply, view China's development in the correct and rational way, follow the trend of time, abandon their Cold War mentality, work together with other countries and work to make good lives for their people. "That is genuine democracy," said Hua.