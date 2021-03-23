LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China summons EU envoy to protest sanctions over Xinjiang

1
2021-03-23 13:31:16chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Vice-Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday summoned Nicolas Chapuis, the envoy of the European Union to China, to protest and denounce the EU's decision to impose unilateral sanctions on China over the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Qin also declared China's countermeasures to the EU decision.

He noted that the EU's sanctions on China were based on lies and false information and go against facts, the law and reason.

The EU is not entitled to lecture China on human rights, and China urges the EU side to realize the severity of its mistake, halt the confrontation and avoid further damage to bilateral relations, he said.

Qin added that Beijing is firmly determined and resolved to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.