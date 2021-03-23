LINE

Chinese mainland reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

Nine new imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday on the Chinese mainland, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,211.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Shanghai, Sichuan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Tuesday.

Of the imported cases, 5,055 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 156 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

