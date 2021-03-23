Chinese business chamber in U.S. calls for stopping anti-Asian violence

China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC)-USA, the top non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the United States, called on Sunday for stopping anti-Asian violence in the country.

"We stand with our community in the ongoing fight against racism," said a statement by CGCC-USA.

Compromises and adjustments since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic "should not include acceptance of increased hatred and violence endured by our communities across the United States," read the statement.

Despite actions taken by the media, politicians and business leaders as well as clear and unequivocal response, more is required to promote diversity and condemn prejudice including efforts to stop hate-driven violence, according to the organization.

"Today CGCC-USA is calling on all members of our community to join us in continuing to stand up against these vile attacks," by calling out bias and discriminations, supporting advocacy groups or educating people on the benefits of diversity in communities, according to the statement.

CGCC-USA and its charitable arm CGCC Foundation also invited people to join discussions on how to enhance inclusion.

Founded in 2005, CGCC-USA has been recognized as the largest and most influential non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the United States, with the total number of its members exceeding 1,500.