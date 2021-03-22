Russia regrets U.S. refusal to hold Putin-Biden discussion

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed regret that the White House has declined the Kremlin's offer to hold an online discussion between Russian and U.S. presidents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he would like to invite his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, to a live-broadcast meeting on Friday or Monday to discuss problems in bilateral relations and strategic stability.

"One more opportunity has been missed to find a way out of the deadlock in Russian-U.S. relations created through the fault of Washington," the ministry said in a statement.

"Responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States," it added.