China ready to enhance cooperation with Liberia: senior legislator

China is ready to promote cooperation with Liberia in areas including agriculture, COVID-19 response and legislature, a senior Chinese legislator said Monday.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during a video conference with Jonathan Fonati Koffa, deputy speaker of the Liberian House of Representatives.

Hailing the sound momentum of the development of China-Liberia relations in recent years, Wang said China is willing to work with Liberia to deepen mutual political trust, offer strong mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, and strengthen cooperation over COVID-19 response to jointly tide over difficulties.

Wang also expressed China's readiness to enhance agricultural cooperation, help with Liberia's development via poverty reduction, deepen cooperation among legislative bodies, and solidify the popular support for friendship between the two countries, to contribute to the development of comprehensive cooperative partnership between China and Liberia.

Koffa thanked the Chinese side for offering strong support to Liberia in pandemic response, and expressed the willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with the NPC.