Hong Kong reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 18 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its total tally to 11,397.

The new cases included seven local infections, of which two had an unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing. With five more infections, the number of cases related to an outbreak in a fitness center in Western District rose to 147.

COVID-19 virus variants were found in samples from multiple patients out of the 11 imported cases.

On Monday, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam took the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, along with a number of SAR government officials. So far, more than 350,000 people have been given the first shot in Hong Kong's mass vaccination drive.