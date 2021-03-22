China to enhance mental health services

China plans to set up mental health outpatient services in 40 percent of the general hospitals at Grade II and above in pilot areas by the end of 2021.

Psychological counseling services should cover at least 80 percent of all communities and villages in pilot areas by this time. So said a circular on establishing a national system for societal mental health services.

By the end of this year, in-school psychological counseling will be provided in all primary and middle schools in pilot areas, the document noted. It was jointly issued by the National Health Commission and eight other departments.

It also called for in-time psychological counseling and intervention for COVID-19 patients and their relatives, people in quarantine, and medical staff.

China has a three-tier system to grade hospitals. Many Grade II hospitals are county-level hospitals with 100 or more beds.