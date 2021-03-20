DPP slammed for denying 1992 Consensus

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for denying the 1992 Consensus.

The DPP authority strikes a conciliatory posture while continuing to instigate confrontation with the mainland, which will get nowhere, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Only when the DPP authority ceases to create hostility, stops any provocative acts for "Taiwan independence" and returns to the track of the 1992 Consensus can cross-Strait relations maintain peaceful and stable development, Zhu said.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a DPP official's provocative comments that "the 1992 Consensus has sparked controversy in the island."

Facts have proven that the 1992 Consensus is confirmed by both sides of the Strait and enjoys broad public support, Zhu noted, adding that the DPP authority's denial of the consensus is the root cause of the tension gripping cross-Strait relations.