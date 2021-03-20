DPP slammed for being provocative while relying on foreign forces

A mainland spokesperson on Friday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its most recent provocative statements, saying it "banks on foreign forces to build itself up."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when responding to a question about recent provocative comments from a DPP official, who said, "Taiwan can fight with the mainland for as long as the mainland wants."

The DPP's attempts to collude with foreign forces and count on military force to seek "Taiwan independence" are going against the fundamental interests and overall interests of the Chinese nation, said Zhu.

These kinds of words and actions are just like "drinking poison to quench one's thirst," Zhu noted.

The mainland reserves the option of taking all necessary measures against the interference of external forces and the very small number of "Taiwan independence" separatists and their activities, said Zhu.

History has long proved that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end, Zhu reiterated.