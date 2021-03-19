Mainland, Taiwan experts discuss anti-epidemic policies, experience

Experts from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan have shared their experience in tackling the COVID-19 epidemic and discussed anti-epidemic policies during an online symposium.

Participants at Thursday's symposium included scientific and technical personnel and frontline health workers. They exchanged their views on topics including anti-epidemic policies, application of science and technology in COVID-19 containment, epidemic response measures in communities, and cross-Strait exchanges in the post-epidemic era.

During the discussion, many experts pointed out the need to earnestly review the experience accumulated in fighting the epidemic, put people's lives first, and uphold science and the humanitarian spirit, so as to safeguard the interests and well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Strait.

Participants also called for measures to bring cross-Strait personnel exchanges and communication in all fields back to normal in an orderly manner, with continuous epidemic prevention efforts in place.

Optimistic about the prospects of cross-Strait medical and health exchanges and cooperation, many expressed their expectations for enhanced communication and collaboration in this field.