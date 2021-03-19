China seeks global solidarity and cooperation

China sees sustained, high-quality development as something that will benefit people nationwide and globally, and the country is calling for more solidarity and cooperation against the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic and a declining world economy, Zhou Shuchun, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, said on Thursday.

"Despite diverse interests and beliefs, countries have more in common than that which divides us," he said. Zhou made the remarks while addressing the Vision China event themed "Way Forward after Beating Poverty", which was hosted by China Daily.

"That is why China will, as always, persevere to seek a win-win scenario for the handling of international relations and push for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," he added.