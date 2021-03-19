Head of charity praises China fulfilling global responsibility

China has beaten absolute poverty at home a decade ahead of the UN deadline, and it has never forgotten those left behind, said Wang Xingzui, executive vice-president of the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, a humanitarian relief and development organization.

The nation has met the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule by helping almost 100 million rural residents escape poverty since late 2012, said Wang.

Meanwhile, China has fulfilled its "due international responsibility", he said at the Vision China virtual event.

As a responsible major country, China stands ready to share its theories and practices in poverty reduction with the rest of the world, Wang said.