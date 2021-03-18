China's anti-poverty campaign promotes human rights: experts

China's experience in combating poverty, the South-South cooperation in poverty alleviation and human rights protection were discussed at a side-event to the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held online on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by nearly 20 scholars from countries including China, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt and South Africa.

Li Yunlong, a professor with the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, introduced China's experience in poverty alleviation, such as the development-oriented poverty alleviation, the leading role of government, huge investment, pairing-up aid and anti-corruption in poverty reduction.

Speaking at the event, Tom Zwart, director of the Cross-cultural Human Rights Centre, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, said China's achievement of promoting human rights by lifting people out of poverty should be recognized and its experience is worthy of learning by other countries.

Instead of giving "handouts" to poor people, the targeted poverty alleviation policy encourages them to cast off poverty through their own hard work, said Zwart, adding that the policy is a good example of China's people-centered development.

Augastine Hungwe, also from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, noted that poverty alleviation and human rights should rely on local and grassroots experiences and perspectives for sustainable effectiveness, and should have a bottom-up approach and be inclusive.

China has paid great attention to the comprehensive and coordinated development of various rights of poor people in the whole poverty reduction process, said Mao Junxiang, executive director of the Human Rights Center of Changsha-based Central South University, one of the organizers of the seminar.

Xiao Junyong, deputy director of the center for science, technology and human rights at Beijing Institute of Technology, noted that by adopting effective poverty alleviation measures, China has contributed immensely to reducing the global development deficit with its achievement.