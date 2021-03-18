HKSAR chief executive proposes setting up of subcommittee in LegCo to discuss improvement of HKSAR's electoral system

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), speaks at the Legislative Council (LegCo) in Hong Kong, south China, March 17, 2021. Lam on Wednesday suggested that the LegCo consider setting up a subcommittee under the House Committee to discuss issues related to the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Wednesday suggested that the Legislative Council (LegCo) consider setting up a subcommittee under the House Committee to discuss issues related to the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR.

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, recently passed a decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR. The decision sets out the basic principles and core elements for improving the electoral system of the HKSAR and authorizes the NPC Standing Committee to amend Annexes I and II to the HKSAR Basic Law in accordance with these basic principles.

Lam said that the central government is listening to opinions of all sectors in Hong Kong society to assist the NPC Standing Committee to make relevant amendments. After the NPC Standing Committee completes the relevant work, the HKSAR government will make every effort to push forward with the work of amending the relevant electoral laws in Hong Kong.

After that, the HKSAR government will organize and regulate relevant election activities in accordance with the revised electoral laws, implement the new electoral system suiting Hong Kong's realities, and properly arrange the and hold elections in the next 12 months, Lam said.

Lam said that the HKSAR government will spare no efforts in carrying out the above work, but the support and cooperation of the LegCo are also indispensable. Based on past experiences, the HKSAR government proposed that the LegCo consider setting up a subcommittee under the House Committee to allow LegCo members to buy time to discuss the main contents of the NPC's decision and Annexes I and II of the HKSAR Basic Law later amended by the NPC Standing Committee.

Lam said that after the HKSAR government has introduced the bill to the LegCo, the subcommittee can be transformed into a bills committee and immediately move forward to review the bill.

Lam stressed that the central authorities took the initiative to improve the electoral system of the HKSAR at the national level after fully considering Hong Kong's actual situation. Fully implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and ensuring the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems" will help maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.