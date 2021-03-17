Health minister calls for patience on Australia's COVID vaccine rollout

Australians waiting to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been told to be patient amid delays in the rollout.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday that phase 1B of the vaccination program, under which 6 million Australians will be inoculated, will "take time."

"It is very important to understand not everybody will be able to be vaccinated on day one," he told reporters in Canberra.

He said more than 200,000 Australians have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

However, the government had previously set a goal of vaccinating 4 million people by the end of March.

More than 1,000 general practitioners (GPs) around the country will begin administering vaccines under phase 1B starting from Monday.

Australians eligible under phase 1B includes the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions, indigenous Australians and those in high-risk frontline occupations.

Hunt said he was not aware of the technical issues in reports about the online booking system but denied that some problems were related to uncertainty around the number of doses each GP clinic will receive.

"I'd urge everyone to be calm. This is going to occur over the coming months. Today is about notifying, and then there is the vaccine rollout," he said.