Britain to shift foreign policy focus to Indo-Pacific

The United Kingdom plans to tilt its diplomatic efforts and boost alliances in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Integrated Review of the UK's Defence, Security, Development and Foreign Policy, published on Tuesday.

The 114-page document addresses national security, foreign policy and the country's approach to the global economy.

As part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vision for 2030, the report said there is a need for a long-term strategic approach that continues to adapt to a changing international environment.

Over the next decade, the report said, China's increasing power and assertiveness internationally will be of particular importance to the UK and the changing international order.

The plan is to "invest in enhanced China-facing capabilities, through which we will develop a better understanding of China and its people."

The UK government also vowed to continue its pursuit of a "positive trade and investment relationship with China" while making sure its national security and values are protected.

"We will also cooperate with China in tackling transnational challenges such as climate change," the review said.

The document pointed out that the "scale and reach of China's economy, size of its population, technological advancement and increasing ambition to project its influence on the global stage, for example through the Belt and Road Initiative, will have profound implications worldwide."

The UK will need to engage with the world's second-largest economy, and remain open to Chinese trade and investment, the document said.

The report acknowledged that while the UK wants to build its relationship with China, there are challenges ahead for the two sides.

The document stated that the UK must also protect itself "against (Chinese) practices that have an adverse effect on prosperity and security.

"Cooperation with China will also be vital in tackling transnational challenges, particularly climate change and biodiversity loss," according to the report.

It went on to say that China will contribute more to global growth than any other country in the next decade, with benefits to the global economy.

While China and the UK both benefit from bilateral trade and investment, the report stated that a robust diplomatic framework is needed for the relationship in order to "manage disagreements, defend our values and preserve space for cooperation where our interests align.

"China is an increasingly important partner in tackling global challenges like pandemic preparedness, biodiversity and climate change," the review said. "We will continue to pursue a positive economic relationship."

While it has set out a "more robust diplomatic framework" for challenging China, the UK "has also acknowledged the need to keep open pathways for engagement on other areas-whether economically, on climate change, or higher education", said Sophia Gaston, director of the British Foreign Policy Group, a London-based think tank.

"This approach aligns us closely with the view of the Joe Biden administration (of the United States)," she said in a comment on the review.