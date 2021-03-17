Everybody treated equally in epidemic control: HKSAR chief executive

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Tuesday that everybody is treated equally in terms of epidemic control measures and there was no special arrangement for two new COVID-19 patients who work for the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong.

The couple working for the consulate was sent to a hospital on Monday for isolation and treatment, with their two daughters as close contacts isolated in the same hospital, Lam told a press briefing, adding that one was also confirmed as a COVID-19 patient afterward.

Lam explained that health authorities allowed the admission of the two young children into the hospital because of the family circumstances, instead of the status of their parents as staff of the consulate.

According to anti-epidemic rules in Hong Kong, close contacts of confirmed patients are usually sent to quarantine centers.

The consulate has closed to perform deep disinfection and cleaning.