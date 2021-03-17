U.S. DHS predicts number of migrant border crossings to reach 20-year high

A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands in front of the border fence that divides the U.S. and Mexico in San Diego, California, the United States, Nov. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement Tuesday that the number of immigrants attempting to enter the United States through its southern border is expected to reach the highest level in two decades.

The statement came amid a recent surge in migrant children making the trip with the aim of reuniting with their parents in the United States, a situation that put the Joe Biden administration in the hot seat as it struggled to convey a message of hope to the immigrants while discouraging them to enter the country through irregular channels.

"We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years. We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

Mayorkas acknowledged the difficult nature of the current situation along the southern border, saying that the DHS has "no illusions about how hard it is," and that "it will take time" to remedy the problems.

The ultimate goal, he said, is "a safe, legal, and orderly immigration system that is based on our bedrock priorities: to keep our borders secure, address the plight of children as the law requires, and enable families to be together."

Appearing on CNN Tuesday, Roberta Jacobson, White House coordinator for the southern border, defended Biden's immigration policy in the face of Republican criticism, saying it is a "more humane system but it is not open borders."

She also acknowledged that the administration has encountered difficulty in telling those opportunistic immigrants who attempt to cross the border in an "irregular fashion."

"But the smugglers' message is very pervasive, they prey on people and they prey on their hope and they tell them things that simply aren't true," Jacobson said.