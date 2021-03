Thirteen new imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday on the Chinese mainland, with six in Sichuan, five in Shanghai and one each in Tianjin and Jiangsu.

The total number of imported COVID-19 cases reached 5,159 as of Monday, of whom 4,981 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 178 remained hospitalized, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Tuesday.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.