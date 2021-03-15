Hong Kong reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 30 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its total tally to 11,311.

The new cases included 16 local infections and 14 imported ones. Of the local cases, one had an unknown origin and 13 were related to an outbreak in a fitness center in Western District. Over 120 confirmed infections were related to the gym so far, according to the CHP.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Monday that the priority vaccination arrangement under the territory-wide free COVID-19 vaccination program will be expanded to cover people aged between 30 and 59, students aged 16 or above studying outside Hong Kong, and foreign domestic helpers.

The HKSAR government launched the program in late February. As of 1:00 p.m. on Monday local time, about 198,100 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, Patrick Nip, secretary for the civil service of the HKSAR government, said at a press briefing.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 279 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals, the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Center, among which 13 patients are in critical condition.