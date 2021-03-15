Means of production prices mostly rise in China

LINE

Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in early March compared with late February this year, official data showed Monday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 34 saw their prices increase, while 12 posted lower prices, and the prices of four remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog price went up 6.6 percent during the period.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

