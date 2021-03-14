HKSAR gov't officials voice support for NPC's decision on improving Hong Kong electoral system

Senior officials of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday expressed their firm support for a decision by the National People's Congress on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Thursday adopted, by an overwhelming majority vote, the decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government Matthew Cheung said in a blog article that with the precondition of loving the country and loving Hong Kong, everyone has the right for political participation in accordance with the law.

The NPC's decision is an urgent move to ensure the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems" and a pragmatic measure to promote the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, he said.

Cheung said the NPC's decision will plug the loopholes in Hong Kong's electoral system, ensure full implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and the central authorities' overall jurisdiction over Hong Hong, and safeguard the political stability of the HKSAR.

Noting that the long-term peace, stability and prosperity are the aspirations of Hong Kong residents, Cheung said the combination of the national security law in Hong Kong, the NPC's decision on improving the electoral system in the HKSAR and the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national socio-economic development and the long-range objectives through 2035, will ensure the long-term development, prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

Also in a blog article, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said the NPC's decision on improving the electoral system in the HKSAR and the national security law in Hong Kong will help Hong Kong restore political stability and social security, come out of its political mire and focus on development.

Implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" aims to plug the loopholes in Hong Kong's electoral system, and prevent anti-China disruptors or the proxies of foreign interests from entering the administration structure of Hong Kong and damaging the security and interests of the country and Hong Kong, Chan noted.

It also aims to ensure those administering Hong Kong could fully and faithfully implement the principle of "one country, two systems" and the steady implementation of "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy, he said.

The NPC's decision will improve the administration efficiency of the HKSAR government, Chan added. Enditem