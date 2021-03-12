Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 cases surge due to fitness center outbreak

Hong Kong witnessed a spike in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday as more patients were found related to an outbreak in a fitness center.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 60 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a record in one and a half months taking its total tally to 11,210.

Of 54 locally-transmitted cases, five had an unknown origin, and 47 were the staff or clients of the fitness center in Western District, bringing the total number of infections linked to the gym cluster to 64, according to a CHP press briefing. Besides, there were over 20 preliminary cases, with some of them linked to the fitness center.

Responding to the spike, the CHP announced all people working in fitness centers must take virus tests no later than Sunday.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 206 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, including 13 in critical condition.