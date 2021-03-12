2 suicide bombers killed, solider wounded in E. Afghanistan explosions

At least two suicide bombers were killed and one soldier wounded in two car bomb blasts in Afghanistan's eastern Wardak province early on Friday, an Interior Ministry official confirmed.

The militants tried to assault a special forces' operating base by explosive-laden vehicles in Maidan Shar, capital of Wardak, about 35 km west of national capital Kabul, but the soldiers manning the base identified the militants and fired on the vehicles before they reached the base entrance gate, Tariq Arian, spokesman of the ministry, told Xinhua.

The explosions sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic, witness Abdul Wahhid told Xinhua earlier in the day.

The sound of one of the blasts which occurred roughly at 5:50 a.m. local time was heard in Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.