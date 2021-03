China unveils 28-man squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced a 28-man squad here on Friday ahead of its FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Seven players from Beijing Guoan, including Yu Dabao, Zhang Xizhe, and Zhang Yuning, were called up. Jiang Guangtai and Fei Nanduo, the two naturalized players from Guangzhou FC who were absent from the last training camp, returned to the list.

Wang Shangyuan of Henan Songshan Longmen was called up by China head coach Li Tie for the first time.

Wu Lei, currently playing for Spanish club Espanyol, will not participate in the camp.

China currently sits in second place in the five-team Group A with seven points from four games, eight points behind group leader Syria.

Squad:

Jiangsu: Wu Xi, Li Ang;

Guangzhou: Ai Kesen, Liu Dianzuo, A Lan, Wei Shihao, Fei Nanduo, Jiang Guangtai;

Beijing Guoan: Yu Dabao, Zhang Xizhe, Chi Zhongguo, Yu Yang, Wang Gang, Li Lei, Zhang Yuning;

Shanghai Port: Yan Junling, Wang Shengchao;

Shandong Taishan: Hao Junmin, Jin Jingdao, Wu Xinghan;

Shanghai Shenhua: Zeng Cheng;

Hebei: Yin Hongbo;

Henan Songshan Longmen: Wang Shangyuan;

Guangzhou City: Tang Miao;

Shenzhen: Jiang Zhipeng;

Wuhan: Dong Chunyu, Ming Tian;

Changchun Yatai: Tan Long.