COVID-19 vaccine recipient in U.S. California dies shortly after receiving dose

A person living in Placer County of the U.S. state of California died hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, local authorities said Saturday, adding that an investigation is underway.

Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division were recently notified of the death of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on its official Facebook page.

"The individual was administered a COVID-19 vaccine several hours before the death on January 21, 2021," the office said. "The vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health."

As of Sunday, the authorities gave no more information about the fatal case, including the deceased's age and gender, and the brand of vaccine the individual had received.

Noting that multiple local, state and federal agencies are actively investigating the case, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said, "Any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation."