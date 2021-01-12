Xi congratulates Kim on reelection as WPK leader

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated Kim Jong-un on Monday on his election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, saying he stands ready to work with Kim to boost friendly cooperation between the two countries.

In a message, Xi said Kim's reelection as the top leader of the Workers' Party of Korea at the party's eighth congress fully demonstrates the trust in and support for him from the party and people of the DPRK, and he extended warm congratulations to Kim.

Calling the party congress very significant, Xi said he believes that under the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea led by Kim, the DPRK's ruling party and the people will use the congress as an opportunity to strive to realize the country's social and economic goals and make new and greater achievements in the socialist cause of the DPRK.

Describing China and the DPRK as friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Xi said upholding, consolidating and developing bilateral ties are firm and unchangeable principles to which the CPC and the Chinese government adhere.

Given that the world is undergoing turbulence and transformations, Xi said he is willing to work with Kim to strengthen strategic guidance over the relations between the two parties and the two countries, keep writing the new chapter of their friendly cooperation based on the consensuses reached between the two sides and promote the development of the countries' socialist cause.

He also suggested that China and the DPRK stay committed to the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and safeguard peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The election took place on the sixth day of the party congress in Pyongyang on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency quoted the official Korean Central News Agency as saying.

On Sunday, the congress decided to change the party's "Executive Policy Council into Secretariat", the report said. The decision would lead to party officials relinquishing their current titles, such as chairman and vice-chairman, and start using older titles such as secretary or vice-secretary.