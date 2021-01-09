India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,431,639

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,431,639 on Saturday as 18,222 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 150,798 with 228 new deaths.

There are still 224,190 active cases in the country, while 10,056,651 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 180 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 180,253,315 tests were conducted till Friday, out of which 916,951 tests were conducted on Friday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday.

The national capital New Delhi, which has been one of the most affected places in the country, has been witnessing a downward trend over the past few days. As many as 444 new cases and 10 deaths were registered in the national capital through Friday.

A total of 10,654 people died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.