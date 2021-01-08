California issues new travel advisory discouraging trips of over 193 km

The California Department of Public Health updated its official Travel Advisory, suggesting that residents avoid travel to any part of the state more than 193 km from their homes and strongly discouraging non-essential travelers from other states or countries.

The document signed on Wednesday noted all these measure were necessary steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 and contain new sources of infection.

As of Thursday, California has recorded 2,518,611 cases with 28,045 deaths. The number of new infections and COVID-related deaths increased 36,385 and 583 respectively, jumping by 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent respectively from the prior day.

"Persons arriving in California from other states or Californians returning from other states or countries could introduce new sources of infection to California," the advisory said. "Intra-state travel, likewise threatens to exacerbate community spread within California...Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19."

It also suggests that except essential travel, Californians should avoid travel to any part of the state more than 193 km from their places of residence. Moreover, non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California.

Meanwhile, it said all persons arriving in or returning to California from other states or countries should self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival, "except for those engaged in essential travel."

The number of hospitalizations in the most populous state of the United States on Thursday amounted to 22,851, the highest level since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, with only 1,210 ICU beds available.