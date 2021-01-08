Chinese police receive 300,000 emergency calls daily

China's public security organs received 99 million emergency calls between January and November in 2020, with a daily average of 300,000, said the Ministry of Public Security.

Among the cases reported, 97.4 million involved illegal or criminal activities, 24.9 million were calls for help and 13.32 million were related to disputes.

Over 200 million police officers across the country were dispatched in response to the calls, offering help to 3.35 million people during the time period.

It has been 35 years since the first call was made to the emergency telephone number 110 in south China's Guangdong Province on Jan. 10, 1986.

As approved by the central government, China will mark its first national police day on Jan. 10 this year.