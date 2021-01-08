S Korean court orders Japan to pay damages to WWII sex slavery victims

A South Korean court on Friday ordered Japan's government to pay damages to the South Korean victims who were forced into sex slavery for the Imperial Japan's military brothels during World War II.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Japan should pay reparations of 100 million won (91,200 U.S. dollars) to each of 12 plaintiffs, who filed a petition for dispute settlement with the court in August 2013.

It marked the first time that a court here handed down a verdict to order Japan's reparation payment to the victims, euphemistically called the "comfort women".

The damages claim suit was only referred to the Seoul court in January 2016, and the first hearing was held in April last year as the Japanese government declined to officially receive the civil case petition.

The court said in the ruling that the plaintiffs suffered from an extreme, unimaginable mental and physical pain and were not even compensated for their suffering, noting that illegal acts by the accused can be acknowledged through evidence, relevant materials and testimonies.

The verdict noted that it would be reasonable to value the damages amount at over 100 million won.

Japan maintained that the case should be dropped given the sovereign immunity that allows a state to be immune from civil suit in foreign courts, but the South Korean court said it cannot be applied to the case as the illegal acts were crimes against humanity committed deliberately, systematically and widely by the Imperial Japan.

Historians say hundreds of thousands of Asian women, mostly from the Korean Peninsula, were kidnapped, coerced or duped into sexual servitude for Japanese troops before and during the Pacific War.