Ordos announces free HPV vaccination program

A girl receives a free HVP vaccination at a community health center in Juungar Banner of Ordos city in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region in Aug 2020. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

Starting in 2021, Ordos city in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region is offering offer free vaccinations against human papilloma virus for female residents from ages 13 to 18, the local government said recently.

Ordos became the first city in China to promote such a free vaccination policy. It covers all female residents between 13 and 18 with local household registry, and is designed to help prevent cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer, which can be caused by HPV, is one of the most common tumor diseases for women in China and is highly fatal.

According to the policy, girls will be offered two-valent HPV vaccines in appointed medical institutions and only need to pay for the cost of vaccine transportation, storage and disposal.

Last August, during a public well-being project launched by Juungar Banner in the city, nearly 10,000 girls from 13 to 18 in the region received free HPV vaccines.

Over the past five years, the Ordos government has provided free cervical and breast cancer examinations for more than 190,000 women from 35 to 64.

The local government has put over 30 million yuan($4.67 million) into the project and will continue the free examinations for local female residents.