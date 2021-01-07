Canadians 'shocked' by violence in U.S. Capitol

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canadians are "deeply disturbed and saddened" by the violent actions of Trump supporters in the U.S. Capitol.

"Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the U.S. must be upheld -- and it will be," Trudeau tweeted Wednesday.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said "Canada is deeply shocked."

"The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy -- it must continue and it will. We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people," Champagne said on his Twitter.

Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole also spoke out against the violence, condemning the actions of pro-Trump protesters as an assault on democracy.

"The storming of the Capitol Building is an astonishing assault on freedom and democracy. I am deeply saddened to see chaos grip our greatest ally today," said the opposition leader.

The protest staged by supporters of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump started off peacefully but soon saw violent clashes with police.

Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress's formal approval of president-elect Joe Biden's win in the general election -- a process that was underway when the protests began.

Canadian New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh described the violent images coming out of Washington D.C. as "frightening" and blamed Trump's actions for the unrest.

"The horror unfolding in Washington is frightening and it was incited by Donald Trump. He can end it now, but refuses to," he tweeted. "The violence must end."

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said the situation in the U.S. capital was provoked by Trump's actions and those who follow him.

A spokesperson for Canadian Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said Paul is monitoring the situation and hoping for a "speedy and hopeful resolution."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement that the situation in Washington D.C. is "absolutely disgraceful," and that he is "incredibly disappointed with what we are witnessing in the United States today."