Beijing to boost regional coordination for virus control

China's capital Beijing will strengthen the coordination with nearby regions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and strictly ensure the safety of its residents, said the government's top epidemic control and prevention work group on Tuesday.

According to the meeting held by the work group, Beijing will strengthen the management of both individuals and vehicles that enter Beijing via expressways.

The group also reminded the public not to visit medium- and high-risk areas unless absolutely necessary.

On Tuesday, the Beijing government announced that travelers from overseas should undergo a seven-day health monitoring period after the 14-day centralized quarantine after arrival, considering the recent increase in imported cases in the nation.