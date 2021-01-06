Shijiazhuang suspends major transport links with outside

Shijiazhuang in North China's Hebei province has suspended major transport links outside city to lower the risk of virus spread, as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city continued to surge.

The suspended methods of transport include long-distance buses, shuttle buses between an international airport and its downtown center and neighboring areas, as well as expressways.

Shijiazhuang Passenger Terminal Station, a major center for cross-city buses, will stop operations on Wednesday and all tickets bought for buses between Jan 1 to Jan 16 will be refunded, according to its notice.

Many expressways that cross Hebei have also closed their entrances.

Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport, located in Zhengding county and about five kilometers from villages found to have confirmed COVID-19 cases, has suspended shuttle buses linking the airport with the city's downtown and neighboring areas since Wednesday morning.

Normal air travel has not yet been suspended. Passengers are advised to take taxis or drive themselves to or from the airport.

Hebei province reported 20 confirmed COVID-19 casesand 43 asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, all locally transmitted according to the provincial health commission.

Among the new confirmed cases, 19 are in Shijiazhuang, Hebei's capital city, and five were asymptomatic carriers reported before. Among the 43 new local asymptomatic cases, 41 are in Shijiazhuang.