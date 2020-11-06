LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Trump says expecting 'a lot of litigation' over election

1
2020-11-06 09:03:10Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

U.S. President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday he expects "a lot of litigation" over the 2020 election.

Litigation may end up at the Supreme Court, Trump said at the White House briefing room. While making the remarks, he continued to cast doubt over mail-in ballots and vote counting in some states.

U.S. media outlets haven't declared a winner for the presidential election as races in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, are neck and neck and remain too close to call.

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday afternoon, Biden said he continues to "feel very good about where things stand."

"Each ballot must be counted," the Democratic nominee said.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.