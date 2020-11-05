Chinese vice foreign minister calls for advancing China-U.S. ties along right track

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on Thursday called for pushing forward China-U.S. relations along the right track.

Le made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on the U.S. presidential election and China-U.S. relations.

The U.S. presidential election's counting of votes is still ongoing and the result is not yet known, said Le, adding that China hopes the presidential race can proceed steadily and smoothly.

"China's attitude toward the bilateral relations is clear and consistent," said Le. "Although there are differences between the two countries, they also have extensive common interests and room for cooperation."

Maintaining and promoting healthy and steady development of bilateral relations serves the two peoples' fundamental interests and the common aspiration of the international community, he said.

"We hope that the next U.S. government will meet China halfway; uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation; focus on collaboration; manage differences; and push forward bilateral ties along the right track," he said.