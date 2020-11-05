Coal mine blast leaves 4 dead, 4 missing in Shaanxi

Four bodies of miners were found and search was still on for another four missing miners after a suspected gas outburst at a coal mine in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, on Wednesday, local authorities said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 1 pm when 42 miners were working underground at Qiaoziliang coal mine in Yintai district of Tongchuan city. Thirty-four were lifted to safety, according to the on-site emergency rescue headquarters.

Five rescue teams comprising 65 personnels went sent to the scene immediately to carry out the rescue work.

The on-site rescue expert team said on Thursday that the rescue operation plan for the accident had been further improved and adjusted based on the underground ventilation and other conditions. Further details on the gas accumulation, ventilation facilities and systems underground were examined and will be provided later.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.