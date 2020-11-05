LINE

Japan's farm minister confirms Avian flu outbreak in western Japan

The Japanese government on Thursday said an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian flu had been confirmed at a chicken farm in western Japan's Kagawa Prefecture.

Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Kotaro Nogami informed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of the outbreak at the prime minister's office on Thursday, local media reported.

After briefing the prime minister on the outbreak, reporters heard from Nogami that measures would be taken to eradicate the outbreak.

Beginning Thursday morning, such measures will include culling the affected chickens, Nogami said.

