20 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

2020-11-05 09:00:20Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The National Health Commission said Thursday that 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 400 patients still being treated, including nine in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 81,081 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Wednesday, it added.

As of Wednesday, a total of 86,115 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

