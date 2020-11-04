NYS COVID-19 test positivity rates trend mixed: governor

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in the focus areas under the Micro-Cluster strategy, where the pandemic has been the most severe in New York State, was 2.63 percent on Monday, down from 3.5 percent one day earlier, said Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas was 1.71 percent, up from 1.48 percent on Sunday, he said in an official press release.

Of the 127,869 tests reported on Monday, 2,321 were positive, or 1.81 percent of the total, compared with 1.70 percent one day earlier, he added.

"As cases continue to surge across the country and around the globe, New Yorkers must remember what has worked for us from Day One: being disciplined and smart," said the governor.

"As our metrics demonstrate, New York State is not immune from the wave of COVID-19 outbreaks currently sweeping across the nation and the increase in cases and hospitalizations over the past weeks must serve as a caution flag that unless we are vigilant and continue wearing masks, washing our hands and remaining socially distant, the viral spread will increase," said Cuomo.

"While the numbers show New York State is comparatively in a better place managing the virus than most other states, our progress is threatened by the national surge in new cases and we must remain New York Tough," he added.

The release also clarified that New York State's statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate and rate of new COVID-19 fatalities per 100,000 people have both been the 3rd-lowest of any state in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.