U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will only declare victory in the ongoing presidential race "when there is victory."

"Only when there is victory. There is no reason to play games," said Trump during a televised interview when asked at what point he will declare victory.

Trump, who held 10 rallies in the past two days in battleground states across the country, expressed optimism about his chances of winning another term.

"We're feeling very good. We have crowds like nobody has ever had before," Trump said. "I think that translates into a lot of votes, and we're going to see very soon."

Speaking to supporters outside a carpenters union in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday jabbed at the allegation that Trump might try to claim a second term in the White House before all ballots are counted.

"Based on Trump's notion, I'm going to declare victory tonight," Biden said jokingly of his five-vote sweep in Dixville Notch, a tiny town in the northeastern state of New Hampshire, which is famous for being the first to count its votes.

Americans are heading to polling stations across the country for Election Day voting. According to U.S. polling data aggregation website RealClearPolitics, Biden is leading Trump by 7.2 percentage points nationally, but only by 2.3 percentage points in top battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

Due to large numbers of mail-in ballots, which generally require more time to process than those cast in person, among other factors, election officials and experts have said that the country should be prepared not to know who won the White House on Election Night.

Trump on Sunday denied a report that he intends to declare victory on Election Night if it looks like he is ahead.